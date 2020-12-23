Dreaming of a white Christmas in Hall County? Here’s what forecasters have to say about that

Yes, it is possible that this Christmas could be (very slightly) white in Hall, according to forecasters, but don’t expect to build a snowman.



With rain expected beginning Thursday morning and temperatures dropping into the 20s Christmas Eve and into Christmas Day, Katie Martin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Peachtree City office, said Hall County could see some snow showers.

But, Martin said, Hall County isn’t likely to see much, if any, accumulation — just a dusting. The “higher peaks” of the North Georgia mountains, meanwhile, could see an inch or so pile up, she said.

Martin said Hall County flurries could begin, mixed in with rain, around 7 p.m. Christmas Eve and the chance of snow continues until about 1 a.m. Christmas.