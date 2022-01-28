Cold front brings especially low temperatures, possibility of snow

A strong cold front could bring snow Friday afternoon into the evening across portions of Northeast Georgia, including Hall County. Snow accumulations are forecast to remain under 1 inch.
In any case, the front is expected to bring extremely cold temperatures, according to a special weather statement from the National Weather Service.
The overnight low was forecast to hit 21. A wind chill advisory is in effect late Friday through Saturday morning for portions of north Georgia. Wind chill values could drop as low as 10 below zero across far north Georgia.
While the rest of the outlook area does not meet wind chill advisory criteria, a special weather statement has been issued for wind chill values in the teens through the overnight hours.
Prolonged exposure may lead to frostbite or hypothermia, NWS warned.
Residents should consider covering any exposed plumbing fixtures and letting indoor pipes drip to prevent damage from below freezing temperatures.
A wind advisory is in effect this evening with sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, especially across higher terrain, according to NWS.