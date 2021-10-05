4 to 6 inches of rain predicted across Hall County over next 48 hours

An additional four to six inches of rain is expected over the next two days, compounding flooding seen this week in Gainesville, Hall County Emergency Management Agency Director Casey Ramsey said.

The National Weather Service said Hall County was part of a flash flood watch through Wednesday night, with moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms coming in rounds.

“Widespread rainfall totals of two to six inches are forecast across the watch area. Locally higher amounts of up to seven to eight inches will be possible, especially across the higher terrain of northeast Georgia,” according to the National Weather Service. “There is potential for localized flash flooding and quick rises on rivers and creeks, given the wet ground and normal to above normal stream flows across the watch area. Some rivers and creeks have already responded to previous heavy rainfall.”

Ramsey was unaware of any areas with significant flooding Tuesday, Oct. 5, though Gainesville saw some streets closed about 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, for a couple of hours. Ramsey said an estimated three to four inches of rain was reported in some locations Monday.

Some of those roads included:

Chestatee Road at Pearl Nix Parkway

The 1300 block of Cumberland Drive

The 1700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Wessell Road at Dixon Drive

Limestone Parkway at Huntington Drive

The 600 block of Bradford Street

Race Street between Jesse Jewell Parkway and College Avenue

High Street at Pine Street

“Road maintenance crews will continue to monitor conditions and perform stormwater drainage clearing throughout this event in order to best mitigate the potential for additional flash flooding that may occur,” Ramsey said in a statement.

Ramsey advised people to sign up for the free emergency notifications through alerts.hallcounty.org and to turn around when encountering flooded roadways. He alerted people that six inches of fast-moving water can knock someone down.

“It only takes a foot of rushing water to carry away most cars and just 2 feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks.”



