You may soon see surveying work on Green Street. Here’s what’s going on

Property along Green Street in Gainesville will be surveyed in coming months as an early task in an $18 million improvement project planned for the busy corridor.
The work will be done only to identify “environmental and/or cultural resources” within the project, said Matt Tarver, Gainesville’s deputy director of engineering and transportation.
“It will not determine the potential limits of disturbance during construction, so we will not know how many properties might be affected until later on in the design phase.”
The project, which will feature a 5-foot raised median, slightly wider lanes, rebuilt sidewalks, new streetlights and roundabout at E.E. Butler Parkway, is in the engineering/design phase now, with construction scheduled in 2025.
As part of the surveying, personnel may drive stakes into the ground or “clear small trees and undergrowth along the right of way,” states a letter the city sent in February to about 100 Green Street property owners.
“However, there will be no damage to fruit or nut trees, shrubs, flowers or gardens by survey personnel.”
Trees that may be the focal point of a landscaped area may be marked with a white ribbon, according to the city.
“The markings do not imply that they will be cut down or saved,” the letter states. “The only reason that they are being marked is for the city arborist to be able to identify and assess the trees.”
The letter also gives property owners the head’s up that, “during the course of surveying activities, it may become necessary for survey personnel to enter upon your property adjacent to the road corridor.”
It goes on to cite state law allowing for such activity, including that such “entry shall not be deemed a trespass, nor shall it be deemed an entry which would constitute a taking in a condemnation proceeding.”
Gainesville has contracted with Pond & Co. for the services. The field surveys will be conducted by Edwards Pittman Inc., according to the city.