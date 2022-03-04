You may soon see surveying work on Green Street. Here’s what’s going on

Property along Green Street in Gainesville will be surveyed in coming months as an early task in an $18 million improvement project planned for the busy corridor.



The work will be done only to identify “environmental and/or cultural resources” within the project, said Matt Tarver, Gainesville’s deputy director of engineering and transportation.

“It will not determine the potential limits of disturbance during construction, so we will not know how many properties might be affected until later on in the design phase.”