Woman dies in Buford house fire

A woman was killed in a house fire that occurred early Wednesday, Aug. 25, in Buford, Gwinnett County fire officials said.

A neighbor in the 100 block of Kennesaw Street in Buford called 911 after 2 a.m. Wednesday, and said, “that someone was in the basement and was not sure if she could get out,” Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services Lt. Donald Strother said.

Fire crews arrived at the home and discovered flames blowing out of the basement’s rear windows. Police confirmed that a woman was trapped inside the basement of the single-story home.

Firefighters entered through the front door and tried to reach the rear of the house, where most of the flames were, Strother said.

“Once they reached the center of the house, firefighters had to stop advancing because the floor system had collapsed into the basement,” Strother wrote in an email. “The adjacent stairs had been compromised as well. To prevent significant injuries or loss of life to personnel, firefighters had to cease rescue efforts and focus exclusively on extinguishing the flames.”

Firefighters were able to get to the roof and cut open holes with a chainsaw to release the heat from the burning home, Strother said.

The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death of the woman in the basement. She has not been identified.

A second woman and four children were able to get out of the home without injuries, Strother said.

“Although the cause of the fire is undetermined, the fire investigator cannot rule out multiple power sources,” Strother said.



