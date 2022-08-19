Why turn lanes are being extended on busy Queen City Parkway in Gainesville

The good news is no workday lane closures. The better news is safer turning off busy Queen City Parkway/Ga. 60 in Gainesville.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is extending turn lanes on Queen City between Industrial Boulevard and Pearl Nix Parkway.

The northbound turn lane from Queen City to Pearl Nix is being lengthened from 100 feet to 318 feet and the southbound turn lane from Queen City to Industrial is being lengthened from 120 feet to 323 feet, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

“The project will provide additional turn storage for vehicles turning left,” GDOT district spokeswoman Elizabeth Johnson said.

Drivers now wanting to turn left now may have to wait in the nearest through lane before moving into the turn lane. More turn lane capacity also means less congestion in the through lanes.

An agreement with the contractor, Ohmshiv Construction LLC, requires that no lane closures “or any other activity that affects traffic” will be allowed between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 3:30-6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and “closing more than one lane will not be allowed any time,” Johnson said.

Queen City is especially busy during rush hour. Industrial Boulevard and Pearl Nix Parkway also are busy during those hours.

The $183,042 project is expected to be finished by the end of August, weather permitting.

