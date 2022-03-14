Changes may be coming to intersections at these 3 North Hall roads

A couple of busy school intersections in North Hall could be in line for some traffic improvements.
Hall County has just kicked off a study of traffic at Jim Hood, Rilla and Mount Vernon roads, County Engineer Frank Miller said.
“We’re having some complaints about (cars) stacking, and we’re trying to figure out if we can improve” Jim Hood’s intersections at Mount Vernon and Rilla roads, he said.
Traffic counts will be part of the study, said Miller.
“Morning and afternoon traffic is extremely challenging,” Hall County Schools Superintendent Will Schofield said.
He said the school system will provide information for the study but also hopes “to be part of the discussion following the study when a solution is discussed.”
Miller also noted that Mount Vernon is also Ga. 283, a state route, so Hall may end up having to work with the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Mount Vernon Road leads to North Hall High School, Jim Hood Road to Mount Vernon Elementary School and Rilla Road to North Hall Middle School.
A three-way stop is now at Jim Hood and Mount Vernon, with a left-turn lane for Jim Hood southbound motorists and a right-turn lane for Jim Hood northbound motorists.
Jim Hood southbound motorists also have a right-turn lane onto Rilla and northbound drivers have a center turn lane that enables a left turn onto Rilla.
“A roundabout might make sense,” Miller said.
Of that option, Schofield said, “I am not a traffic engineer, but the Chestatee roundabout made a tremendous difference in that situation.”
Hall built a roundabout on Sardis and Ledan roads in northwest Hall in 2017, relieving traffic for nearby Chestatee High School, Chestatee Academy and Sardis Enrichment School.
As for how long the traffic study might take, Miller said, “I don’t have any time frame, at this point.”