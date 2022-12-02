Why golf carts may be legalized on some Gainesville streets

Pretty soon, it could be legal to drive golf carts on certain roads in Gainesville.

At Thursday’s city work session, Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish pitched a proposed golf cart ordinance that would allow residents 16-and-up with a valid driver’s license to legally operate golf carts on some roads in Gainesville – something he indicated has already been happening, unregulated.

“Contrary to popular belief, it is illegal to operate a golf cart on the streets of Gainesville unless the governing body allows it under state law,” Parrish said. “We think golf carts are a need. We think it’s environmentally friendly. We think it’s really cool for some of the families to come into our dining district and it needs to be allowed.”