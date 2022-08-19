Why drivers should expect delays next week on Ga. 365 near Lanier Tech

Traffic delays are expected next week on Ga. 365 near Lanier Tech as the Georgia Department of Transportation continues its slab replacement efforts.
The work is scheduled to take place 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Aug. 22-25,
weather permitting, according to GDOT.
The northbound right lane will be closed as crews work between Lanier Tech Drive and Ramsey Road.
The slab replacement is part of ongoing maintenance work along Interstate 985 and Ga. 365.
Concrete slabs can have a lifespan of 20-40 years, but some segments replaced in 2017 may need to be replaced again. For the most part, the slabs being replaced in the latest effort are older segments that are “cracking and breaking,” according to GDOT.