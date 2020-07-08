Why Baker Road at U.S. 129 in East Hall is closing Thursday

Baker Road in East Hall is scheduled to close at Athens Highway/U.S. 129 on Thursday, July 9, as part of the ongoing Athens Highway widening project.
The closing is set to take place 9 a.m.-3 p.m., with law enforcement directing traffic, Georgia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Katie Strickland said Wednesday, July 8.
“This will allow contractors to do grading, so that (Baker) is the same level as the new roadway,” she said, adding that the work won’t involve paving.
Priest Circle and Wallace Road will serve as detours for Baker Road, which is across from Eskimo Cold Storage on Athens Highway.
Similar grading could take place in a few weeks at Roy Parks Road, Strickland said.
One major part of the widening project that was recently completed is a bridge near Pond Ford Church Road at the Hall-Jackson County line. Traffic has shifted onto the new bridge, Strickland said.
Overall, the road is being widened from two to four lanes between Gillsville Highway/Ga. 332 in Hall to Talmo in Jackson County.
The 7-mile, $45 million project began in August 2016 and is set for a 2021 completion.
The road is considered a vital truck/commerce route as it connects Interstate 85 to Interstate 985, especially as the DOT is widening I-85 from four to six lanes between Ga. 53 and Ga. 129.