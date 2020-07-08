Why Baker Road at U.S. 129 in East Hall is closing Thursday

Baker Road in East Hall is scheduled to close at Athens Highway/U.S. 129 on Thursday, July 9, as part of the ongoing Athens Highway widening project.

The closing is set to take place 9 a.m.-3 p.m., with law enforcement directing traffic, Georgia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Katie Strickland said Wednesday, July 8.

“This will allow contractors to do grading, so that (Baker) is the same level as the new roadway,” she said, adding that the work won’t involve paving.

Priest Circle and Wallace Road will serve as detours for Baker Road, which is across from Eskimo Cold Storage on Athens Highway.