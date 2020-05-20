BREAKING
Why Athens Highway widening won’t be finished this summer
Georgia Department of Transportation crews build the road bed of the new Highway 129 between Baker Road and Roy Parks Road Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. - photo by Scott Rogers

The Athens Highway/U.S. 129 widening in East Hall is being delayed by a year because of "significant utility delays," Georgia Department of Transportation District Engineer Kelvin Mullins said Wednesday, May 20.

The delay is because of water line relocation issues, he said during a Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce transportation forum.

Mullins didn’t elaborate in the teleconference, and DOT officials couldn’t be reached for comment.

“This (project) is one that a lot of people were probably expecting would be completed this year. It’s not going to be open this summer,” Mullins said. “It’ll probably be next summer.”

The 7-mile, $45 million project, which began in August 2016, runs between Gillsville Highway/Ga. 332 in Hall to Talmo in Jackson County.

The road is considered a vital truck/commerce route as it connects Interstate 85 to Interstate 985, especially as the DOT is widening I-85 from four to six lanes between Ga. 53 and Ga. 129.

“We just awarded the (I-85) project recently (to a contractor),” DOT Commissioner Russell McMurry said during the forum.

The widening is “very critical because both Braselton and Jefferson have such a big freight distribution warehousing area, but also it makes that critical connection to U.S. 129,” McMurry said. “Having this connection radiating north and east will benefit Hall County, without a doubt.”


Road projects

Here’s a look at what’s underway or in development:


Athens Highway widening

Where: Gillsville Highway to Talmo

Cost: $45 million

Completion: summer 2021


Browns Bridge replacement

Where: Browns Bridge Road at Hall-Forsyth County line

Cost: $27 million

Completion: spring 2021


Dawsonville Highway bridge replacement

Where: Dawsonville Highway westbound over the Chattahoochee River

Cost: $26 million

Completion: November 2022


Green Street improvements

Where: Between Gainesville Civic Center and E.E. Butler Parkway, including roundabouts at either end

Cost: $18 million

Completion: to be determined; construction set to start in 2025


Howard Road interchange

Where: Howard Road/Lanier Tech Drive at Ga. 365

Cost: $14.5 million

Completion: to be determined; construction could start in December 2022


Spout Springs Road widening, phase one

Where: Hog Mountain Road to Union Circle

Cost: $32 million

Completion: January 2023


Spout Springs Road widening, phase one

Where: Union Circle to Gwinnett County line

Cost: $26.2 million

Completion: to be determined as funding hasn’t been identified


Sardis Road Connector

Where: Dawsonville Highway to Thompson Bridge Road

Cost: $26.5 million

Completion: October 2024

