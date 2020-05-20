Why Athens Highway widening won’t be finished this summer

The Athens Highway/U.S. 129 widening in East Hall is being delayed by a year because of "significant utility delays," Georgia Department of Transportation District Engineer Kelvin Mullins said Wednesday, May 20.
The delay is because of water line relocation issues, he said during a Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce transportation forum.
Mullins didn’t elaborate in the teleconference, and DOT officials couldn’t be reached for comment.
“This (project) is one that a lot of people were probably expecting would be completed this year. It’s not going to be open this summer,” Mullins said. “It’ll probably be next summer.”
The 7-mile, $45 million project, which began in August 2016, runs between Gillsville Highway/Ga. 332 in Hall to Talmo in Jackson County.
The road is considered a vital truck/commerce route as it connects Interstate 85 to Interstate 985, especially as the DOT is widening I-85 from four to six lanes between Ga. 53 and Ga. 129.
“We just awarded the (I-85) project recently (to a contractor),” DOT Commissioner Russell McMurry said during the forum.
The widening is “very critical because both Braselton and Jefferson have such a big freight distribution warehousing area, but also it makes that critical connection to U.S. 129,” McMurry said. “Having this connection radiating north and east will benefit Hall County, without a doubt.”
Road projects
Here’s a look at what’s underway or in development:
Athens Highway widening
Where: Gillsville Highway to Talmo
Cost: $45 million
Completion: summer 2021
Browns Bridge replacement
Where: Browns Bridge Road at Hall-Forsyth County line
Cost: $27 million
Completion: spring 2021
Dawsonville Highway bridge replacement
Where: Dawsonville Highway westbound over the Chattahoochee River
Cost: $26 million
Completion: November 2022
Green Street improvements
Where: Between Gainesville Civic Center and E.E. Butler Parkway, including roundabouts at either end
Cost: $18 million
Completion: to be determined; construction set to start in 2025
Howard Road interchange
Where: Howard Road/Lanier Tech Drive at Ga. 365
Cost: $14.5 million
Completion: to be determined; construction could start in December 2022
Spout Springs Road widening, phase one
Where: Hog Mountain Road to Union Circle
Cost: $32 million
Completion: January 2023
Spout Springs Road widening, phase one
Where: Union Circle to Gwinnett County line
Cost: $26.2 million
Completion: to be determined as funding hasn’t been identified
Sardis Road Connector
Where: Dawsonville Highway to Thompson Bridge Road
Cost: $26.5 million
Completion: October 2024