When work will begin on City Park roundabout





The roundabout, which will be the city’s first such intersection, will connect Glenwood Drive, Prior Street and Memorial Drive at City Park near the tennis courts. The site plan shows that the roundabout will also improve the intersection of Glenwood Drive and Memorial Drive north of the roundabout, adding a pedestrian crosswalk across the median at that intersection. It will also include a pedestrian crosswalk on Prior Street before entering the roundabout.

The city started accepting bids for the project in March and construction is set to start later this month, Matt Tarver, deputy director of engineering and transportation, said Wednesday, Sept. 15. The city is currently coordinating with overhead utility owners to get power and communications utilities moved in order to start construction, Tarver said.

The roundabout will be one lane with 20 mph speed limits upon entering. Tarver said the city heard concerns from residents about people driving at high speeds along Glenwood Drive and Prior Street before planning the project.

“Given the geometry of that intersection it just gives a good solution for that particular spot the way the roads come together now,” he said. “It’s just a natural location for a roundabout.”

The project will also require some storm line pipe to be removed and rebuilt, according to site plans. The city did not have to acquire any additional right of way for the project, Tarver said.

Hall County has a couple roundabout intersections, such as one on Sardis Road that will soon be improved to a two-lane “turbo” roundabout, but this will be the first roundabout in Gainesville city limits.

The Georgia Department of Transportation still has plans for a roundabout at the intersection of Green and Academy streets, Tarver said, though there is still no specific timeline for that project at this time. Plans for a roundabout at Green Street and Riverside Drive were scrapped by GDOT in February.