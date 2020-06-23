When widening of Ga. 13 at Hall-Gwinnett line might be finished

The widening of one of Hall County’s crucial links to Gwinnett County is about to be finished.

With the road’s four lanes clearly defined, workers have started the final paving of Buford Highway/Ga. 13 from Lanier Islands Parkway/Ga. 347 in South Hall to Sawnee Avenue in Buford/Gwinnett.

“The overall completion is mid-July,” Georgia Department of Transportation district spokeswoman Katie Strickland said. “However, this week, the weather could delay some of it.”

Storms have pounded the area this week and are in the forecast through Thursday, June 25.