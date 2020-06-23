When widening of Ga. 13 at Hall-Gwinnett line might be finished

The widening of one of Hall County’s crucial links to Gwinnett County is about to be finished.
With the road’s four lanes clearly defined, workers have started the final paving of Buford Highway/Ga. 13 from Lanier Islands Parkway/Ga. 347 in South Hall to Sawnee Avenue in Buford/Gwinnett.
“The overall completion is mid-July,” Georgia Department of Transportation district spokeswoman Katie Strickland said. “However, this week, the weather could delay some of it.”
Storms have pounded the area this week and are in the forecast through Thursday, June 25.
The project complements the just completed widening of Ga. 347 – done in several phases -- from Lanier Islands resort off Lake Lanier to Old Winder Highway/Ga. 211 in Braselton.
Once an area filled with two-lane roads and country vistas, the area around Ga. 347 and Ga. 13 has become a huge commercial and industrial hot spot in South Hall. One of the biggest announcements recently was Amazon planning to occupy new buildings at Lanier Logistics Center at 5000 Lanier Islands Parkway.
Dual left-turn lanes from Ga. 347 westbound onto Ga. 13 are planned, Strickland said.
The lanes “should ease congestion on Ga. 347,” she said.
Ga. 13 also is a major artery in both Hall and Gwinnett counties. At the Hall-Gwinnett line, it runs through Rest Haven. In Buford, the widening ends just north of the new Buford High School, which opened last fall.