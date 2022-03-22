When widening could start on segment of Cleveland Highway in North Hall

A long-awaited, $59 million project to improve Cleveland Highway/U.S. 129 in North Hall is set for construction in 2025, according to a Georgia Department of Transportation document.

The 2.6-mile project, which has been on GDOT books since at least 1992, calls for widening and straightening U.S. 129 from Lakeview Street to Jim Hood Road/Nopone Road.