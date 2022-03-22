When widening could start on segment of Cleveland Highway in North Hall

A long-awaited, $59 million project to improve Cleveland Highway/U.S. 129 in North Hall is set for construction in 2025, according to a Georgia Department of Transportation document.
The 2.6-mile project, which has been on GDOT books since at least 1992, calls for widening and straightening U.S. 129 from Lakeview Street to Jim Hood Road/Nopone Road.
The work includes a new 1.3-mile roadway between Indian Trail and C. Loggins roads, widening the bridge over East Fork Little River from two to four lanes, median construction and intersection improvements, according to GDOT.
The project is intended to “improve mobility and reduce crash frequency and severity,” according to GDOT. Also, roadway realignment will “improve sight distance/visibility from side roads.”
State officials are seeking online input from the public about the project until March 31.
“All comments will be considered as we develop the plans,” according to GDOT.
The 2.6-mile widening is one part of a three-phase effort to widen U.S. 129 from Limestone Parkway in Gainesville to Nopone Road.
One phase calls for widening U.S. 129 from Limestone to Brittany Court and another phase from Brittany Court to Lakeview Street. Preliminary engineering on both those phases are set to begin in 2025.
How to comment:
The public can go online at dot.ga.gov/aboutgdot/publicoutreach to give input on state plans to widen Cleveland Highway/U.S. 129 in North Hall. The deadline for public comments is March 31.