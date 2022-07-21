When new bridge spanning I-985 could be built in Chicopee Woods

A new, pedestrian-friendly bridge spanning Interstate 985 is in the works in the 1,440-acre Chicopee Woods Nature Preserve off Atlanta Highway/Ga. 13 in Gainesville.
The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced it has awarded a contract to replace the 55-year-old bridge, which allows only for car traffic. The $7.4 million replacement, expected to be complete in late fall 2023, will feature a sidewalk that’s 8 feet wide.
“The pedestrian element is very advantageous to us, the city and the park,” said Sarah Bell, president and CEO of Elachee Nature Science Center, a popular tourist and school trip destination inside the protected woodland.
The 250-foot bridge will be on Elachee Drive, which runs from Atlanta Highway/Ga. 13 to the science center. It will be built just north of the existing structure and will not impact traffic flow,
GDOT District 1 spokeswoman Elizabeth Johnson said.
GDOT “has worked with us to minimize disruption, which we really appreciate,” Bell said. “It is my understanding that at times the bridge will be one-way only but will never be completely closed to traffic (during construction).
“Fortunately, some of our heavier traffic … tends to be one way at a certain time of the day, so we anticipate there will be very little disruption whatsoever. And then, for the public visitor, we don’t anticipate huge volumes all at one time.”
The park has hiking trails and a nature shop and exhibits at the science center, which also offers conservation-related and educational programs. It also serves as a venue for weddings and other events.