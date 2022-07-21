When new bridge spanning I-985 could be built in Chicopee Woods

A new, pedestrian-friendly bridge spanning Interstate 985 is in the works in the 1,440-acre Chicopee Woods Nature Preserve off Atlanta Highway/Ga. 13 in Gainesville.

The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced it has awarded a contract to replace the 55-year-old bridge, which allows only for car traffic. The $7.4 million replacement, expected to be complete in late fall 2023, will feature a sidewalk that’s 8 feet wide.

“The pedestrian element is very advantageous to us, the city and the park,” said Sarah Bell, president and CEO of Elachee Nature Science Center, a popular tourist and school trip destination inside the protected woodland.