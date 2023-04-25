What projects could be done as part of Hall County transportation sales tax program

Hall County on Tuesday rolled out road projects ranging from $850,000 to $77 million that would make up the bulk of a transportation special purpose sales tax program.
The $260 million in projects includes a second phase of Spout Springs Road widening and widening of McEver Road from Buford to Flowery Branch. The $77 million is for a package of Gainesville projects.
“People think that projects just happen, but they don’t happen until you get funding. Ultimately, this is a way we can get that funding,” Mayor Sam Couvillon said during an April 25 meeting on the program, which will go before voters Nov. 7.
Residents likely will hear a lot in coming months about the sales tax, commonly known as TSPLOST, which, if approved, would generate about $325 million in five years.
TSPLOST projects
Here’s a list of proposed projects in the transportation special purpose sales tax program:
Gainesville projects, including Ridge Road, Park Hill Drive and Hilton Drive improvements: $77 million
McEver Road widening from Lanier Islands Parkway to G.C. Crow Road/Gainesville Street in Flowery Branch: $58 million
Spout Springs Road widening from Union Circle to Thompson Mill Road: $55 million
Browns Bridge Road widening: $20.8 million
Ga. 365 safety improvements: $20 million
McEver intersection improvements: $12.5 million
Memorial Park Drive/Atlanta Highway improvements: $4 million
Mount Vernon/Rilla Road improvements: $3 million
Improvements at Holly Springs, Skitts Mountain and Belton Bridge roads: $2.5 million
Mount Vernon/Jim Hood Road improvements: $2.5 million
Frazier Road improvements: $1.5 million
Old Oakwood Road improvements at Balus Creek: $1.3 million
Thompson Mill Road improvements: $1 million
Main Street, Flat Creek and Old Oakwood Road improvements: $850,000
Source: Hall County
Eighty percent of the revenues, or $260 million, would go to major projects and 20%, or $65 million, would go to unincorporated Hall County and Hall’s nine cities for projects defined by those jurisdictions.
If approved, Hall County’s sales tax would increase from 7 to 8 cents on the dollar.
The state sales tax is 4 cents, but Hall, like other counties in Georgia, has added other pennies per dollar for other purposes. Voters have approved a 1-cent tax for public projects such as parks and a 1-cent tax for education-only purposes, such as new school buildings.
And the state allows cities and counties to negotiate how to divvy up another penny tax, known as LOST, once per decade. Gainesville and Hall wrapped up that process in 2022.
Government officials can’t advocate for the transportation tax, but they can inform the public, such as through Tuesday’s meeting. They can also identify much-needed improvements.
One example in Hall County is continuing the widening of Spout Springs Road in South Hall.
The first phase is finished between Interstate 985 and Union Circle. A second phase that would widen the road from two to four lanes between Union Circle and Thompson Mill Road near the Gwinnett County line is on the books, but no funding has been secured.
Oakwood resident Darrell Richardson said he believed TSPLOST could have a perception problem with voters who may believe projects like Spout Springs have already been funded.
Officials at the meeting noted that construction money for the second phase’s funding hasn’t been secured yet and that TSPLOST could speed up the time it takes to complete needed projects overall.
TSPLOST “needs to be sold correctly,” Richardson told The Times after the meeting.
Hall County does have long-term and short-term transportation plans through the Gainesville-Hall Metropolitan Planning Organization.
However, many projects, because of projected available funding, including federal and state sources, aren’t projected to happen for many years.
For example, the widening of McEver Road between Lanier Islands Parkway/Ga. 347 and Gainesville Street in Flowery Branch isn’t scheduled until between 2031 and 2040.
Government officials have several steps to take before the Nov. 7 vote, including approval of intergovernmental agreements and a scheduled July 13 vote by the Hall County Board of Commissioners to put the referendum on the ballot. The Hall County Board of Election would take official action on the referendum at its July 18 meeting.