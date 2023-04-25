What projects could be done as part of Hall County transportation sales tax program

Hall County on Tuesday rolled out road projects ranging from $850,000 to $77 million that would make up the bulk of a transportation special purpose sales tax program.

The $260 million in projects includes a second phase of Spout Springs Road widening and widening of McEver Road from Buford to Flowery Branch. The $77 million is for a package of Gainesville projects.

“People think that projects just happen, but they don’t happen until you get funding. Ultimately, this is a way we can get that funding,” Mayor Sam Couvillon said during an April 25 meeting on the program, which will go before voters Nov. 7.

Residents likely will hear a lot in coming months about the sales tax, commonly known as TSPLOST, which, if approved, would generate about $325 million in five years.