WeGo may go electric at some point, but this needs to be done first

Hall Area Transit is hoping to go electric through its WeGo ride-sharing transit system, using federal funds, but first needs to show it can support such a system.

Officials are looking to put together a plan detailing how the agency would move to zero-emission vehicles.

“We need to … make sure all our ducks are in a row,” said Phillippa Lewis Moss, Gainesville’s community service center director, on Wednesday, April 20. “You don’t buy electric vehicles and not have trained mechanics or charging stations in the right place.”



