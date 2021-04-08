WeGo to extend $1 rides for vaccinations, then expanding access to county

“Currently, WeGo only operates within the city of Gainesville, and so the vaccination sites are restricted to Gainesville,” said Phillippa Moss, director of the Gainesville-Hall Community Service Center. “However, when we expand service to remaining parts of Hall County in July, staff will review the vaccination data to determine if another promotional opportunity is warranted.”



WeGo operates a 10-12 person fleet from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and riders must download the app to schedule a pick-up time and destination. According to Moss, 724 customers have created WeGo accounts through the app since it launched in December.

When the city implemented the reduced-fare service for vaccination appointments on Feb. 8, only Georgians 65 and older, health care workers, police officers and emergency personnel were eligible for the vaccine.

Vaccine eligibility has since expanded to all Georgians 16 and older, and Moss said that the city has received positive reviews for the vanpool service and the discounted fare promotion.

“Informal conversations between WeGo drivers and passengers suggest that the new service has been liberating to residents who had limited means of transporting themselves to the places that are important to them, including vaccination sites, shopping outlets, medical offices, governments facilities, nonprofit agencies and the like,” Moss said. “WeGo ... remains to be a transportation game-changer for this community.”

Moss said that the decision to expand access to countywide sites in July is perfectly timed with the new mass vaccination site at the Hugh Mills Physical Education Center on UNG’s Gainesville campus — which opened on April 6.

“I am always reminded that as a public transit provider, we must remain agile and quickly respond to pressing community matters,” Moss said. “The COVID-19 pandemic is a perfect example where we have had to turn on our heels and adjust our operations to best serve our community.”

The new mass vaccination site is set to replace the Hall County Health Department’s existing clinic at Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center in Gainesville.

The Chicopee Woods site closes on April 12, and residents who received their first dose on March 23 will receive their second dose at UNG - Gainesville later this month.

According to Moss, 7,800 trips have taken place on WeGo since the service launched in December. The average customer rating for the service is a rating of 4.9 out of a possible 5 points.

Below are all the vaccination sites services, via appointment, through WeGo:





Appointments can be made online or by phone. Registration link is on the District 2 website and Georgia Department of Public Health website

Phone: 1-888-426-5073 OR 1-888-457-0186

Basic info about the COVID-19 vaccine: DPH.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine

Northeast Georgia Medical Center

Northeast Georgia Physicians Group, 3137 Frontage Road, Gainesville

NGHS.com/covid-19/vaccine-registration

Appointments required - no walk-ins

770-219-9000

More information: NGHS.com/covid-19/vaccine-updates

Hall County Health Department

Hugh Mills Physical Education Center at University of North Georgia’s Gainesville campus, 3820 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood

COVID-19 Vaccination Request form: phdistrict2.org

Appointments required - no walk-ins

888-426-5073 or 770-531-5692

Longstreet Clinic, 725 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Suite 180 (Entrance A), Gainesville

LongstreetClinic.com/latest-information-about-covid-19-vaccination

Appointments required - no walk-ins

770-718-1122

MedLink Georgia, 520 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville

Appointments required - no walk-ins

770-287-0290 or 706-521-3113





Retailers and Pharmacies