This transportation service is ending operations

ITN Lanier, a transportation service for seniors and the visually impaired, had its last day of operations June 30.



The organization has faced challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was in operation for four years, and during that time it served more than 500 people and provided about 11,000 rides, Executive Director Dana Chapman said Tuesday.

The decision to end the service was a difficult one for the organization’s Board of Directors, most of whom were also drivers, Chapman said.

“This worked. It made a great impact on the lives of all of our people,” Chapman said. “Both the riders and the drivers are grieving. They’re missing each other. They’re missing being able to move about and enjoy the environment, enjoy a car ride with another person and tell stories.”