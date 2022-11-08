Traffic concerns may bring new signal to this South Hall road

Hall County Commission will consider the installation of a traffic signal near Friendship Elementary to better manage the flow of traffic on Friendship Road at North Bogan Road.
County officials told commissioners during Monday’s regular meeting that, if the item’s approved, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will “pay for the entire installation of the signal,” though the county will take on the full cost of the traffic light in the amount of $90-$100 a month once it becomes operational.
The item will go before commissioners Thursday for final approval.