These new planes are giving student pilots at North Georgia Aviation a safer, faster ride

“We’re excited to get more and more of our students in that airplane and just keep growing and evolving that side of the business,” said Bud DeWayne, general manager and founder of North Georgia Aviation. “Cirrus is super interested in the Gainesville area. They see a major market here.”

North Georgia Aviation was founded with Cessna planes, DeWayne said, because they were the most economical for the flight center — Cessnas are about $375,000 new, compared to a $500,000 to $650,000 price tag for Cirrus planes.

But since starting the business three years ago, DeWayne has always planned to transition to Cirrus.

“Cirrus is the safest, most modern plane that’s out there right now for general aviation,” DeWayne said, adding that the last several years of accident data shows the aircraft has saved “hundreds of lives so far.”

“They’re redefining the whole industry on safety,” he said.