These new planes are giving student pilots at North Georgia Aviation a safer, faster ride

Emerging pilots can catch a smoother, safer and faster ride at North Georgia Aviation.
Located in the Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport, the flight school got a new Cirrus SR20 plane in February and plans to buy four more over the next year to nearly replace its older Cessna fleet. The aviation school is one of only four Cirrus Training Centers in the state and the only center in North Georgia.
“We’re excited to get more and more of our students in that airplane and just keep growing and evolving that side of the business,” said Bud DeWayne, general manager and founder of North Georgia Aviation. “Cirrus is super interested in the Gainesville area. They see a major market here.”
North Georgia Aviation was founded with Cessna planes, DeWayne said, because they were the most economical for the flight center — Cessnas are about $375,000 new, compared to a $500,000 to $650,000 price tag for Cirrus planes.
But since starting the business three years ago, DeWayne has always planned to transition to Cirrus.
“Cirrus is the safest, most modern plane that’s out there right now for general aviation,” DeWayne said, adding that the last several years of accident data shows the aircraft has saved “hundreds of lives so far.”
“They’re redefining the whole industry on safety,” he said.
If something goes wrong that warrants an unexpected landing, Cirrus planes have a parachute that covers the whole plane that pilots can pull, rather than an ejection for just the pilot.
Cirrus planes can also travel faster than Cessnas — past 170 mph cruising speed, compared to around 125 mph for Cessna while burning the same amount of fuel, giving Cirrus more range, too.
“(The Cessna) is still running on the same design from the 50s,” DeWayne said. “It’s still aluminum, still riveted together. It’s the same design. They’ve made very minor changes over the last 50-60 years.”
By the end of the year, North Georgia Aviation plans to add three SR20 and two SR22T models to its fleet. The 22 is sportier and goes a little faster than the 20 model, DeWayne said.
The SR20 is made of carbon composite material rather than aluminum, making it fly smoother and more aerodynamically than a Cessna, DeWayne said.
The plane can travel four to five hours on a single tank, easily transporting passengers from Atlanta to New York City with no stops. Dwayne said he would soon be flying his son from Gainesville to Hershey, Pennsylvania, for a lacrosse tournament.
Training to fly a Cirrus takes 50-60 hours, said Carina Allen, office manager for North Georgia Aviation. This means as little as five to six weeks for frequent students, but training time for a pilot is three to six months, depending on their schedule and weather.
“We’ve had a ton of interest,” DeWayne said, including a dozen new students in the past two weeks — a big number for a smaller flight school like North Georgia Aviation. “A huge bump.”