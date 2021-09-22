These lane changes are coming to I-985’s Exit 17

Turn lane changes are coming to Interstate 985’s Exit 17 in South Hall.
With work set to begin Monday, Sept. 27, weather permitting, the fixes will take place at Atlanta Highway/Ga. 13 and Thurmon Tanner Parkway near the Oakwood city limits.
The Georgia Department of Transportation is planning to build a new left-turn lane at the southbound Interstate 985 exit ramp and turn a current left-turn lane into a through lane onto Thurmon Tanner. Also planned at the intersection is a new right turn lane on Thurmon Tanner.
So, the improvements will give motorists coming off I-985 two through lanes onto Thurmon Tanner instead of one. And Thurmon Tanner motorists would have two right turn lanes onto Ga. 13 instead of one.
“Selected areas will get updated striping and signage to reflect the additional turning lanes and through lanes,” according to a GDOT email about the project.
Exit 17 is a busy area with nearby University of North Georgia’s Gainesville campus and industrial growth up Ga. 13 toward Gainesville. The 1,440-acre Chicopee Woods Nature Preserve is also off the exit.
The $786,676 project was awarded in July to a contractor, Wilson Construction Management of Oakwood, with a completion date of July 31, 2022, according to GDOT.
The project will involve lane closures, said GDOT district spokeswoman Melodii Peoples.