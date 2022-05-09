This stretch of McEver is about to undergo a major pavement repair

The project, which could be completed in February 2023, is needed because of a low rating in pavement conditions, according to GDOT.

The work will involve milling, or tearing up part of the asphalt, and then resurfacing the road.

Other project details, including when the work could start or whether it might involve lane closures, weren’t available.

Delays may be inevitable, though, as that stretch of road is a busy one — and about to get busier.

Likely to ramp up traffic is the new Gainesville Middle School West Campus at 1279 McEver Road. School officials said they expect the school will be ready for students by the start of next school year in August.

GDOT also is looking at separate improvement projects at each end of the resurfacing project.

Officials recently announced a $1.3 million remaking of McEver’s intersection at Browns Bridge Road.

The state is looking to add a second left-turn lane northbound and southbound on McEver Road at the intersection. And the department plans to lengthen the left-turn westbound lanes on Browns Bridge Road at the crossing. Improvements also would be made to eastbound Browns Bridge.

GDOT also is planning to turn Dawsonville Highway/Ga. 53 into a full-fledged six-lane road between Ahaluna Drive and Shallowford Road. Only one part of the Ga. 53 stretch has a third lane that currently serves as both a through and turn lane — an eastbound stretch between the Olive Garden restaurant and McEver Road.

A time frame for that project, which has been estimated to cost $4 million, wasn’t available.



