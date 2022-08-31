'The stench was unreal' - Chicken gut spill leaves slimy, stinky mess on Dawsonville Highway

Trent Hughes, service manager at Bike Town USA, was in the middle of a sale when he stepped outside and his senses were overwhelmed by the sight and smell of chicken guts.



“I was working with a customer, then we walked out the side door to go out for a test ride,” Hughes said. “And oh, my God, I don't know how much chicken guts was out there. But I mean, it covered up at least 50 yards, this ankle-deep chicken mess.”

Ever the salesman, Hughes gutted out the test ride and secured the sale.

“It was a tough one,” he said, laughing. “We were out there gagging, that’s for sure. I’ll say, it was the shortest test ride I’ve ever had.”

David Hood, manager at Leon Jones Feed & Grain, said the open-top trailer — which can hold about 40,000 pounds of chicken guts — had been sitting in the sun too long before being picked up, which caused the guts to “grow” and become “soupy.”

“When raw chicken guts sit in the sun, they grow. It’ll unload itself if it sits there long enough,” Hood said. “When it expands, it gets soupy and when the driver tries to pull it, there's a good chance they’re going to spill it.”

Hood said the driver picked up the trailer from Pilgrim’s Pride, a chicken processing plant in Gainesville, and he was transporting the load to Tyson Foods in Cumming, where the guts are used to make animal feed.



Spills of this sort are not common, he said. But they’re bound to happen.

“We pull 1,200 loads a week,” he said. “It’s going to happen at some point, somewhere. So that’s just the nature of the beast. It’s an open-top trailer.”