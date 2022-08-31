'The stench was unreal' - Chicken gut spill leaves slimy, stinky mess on Dawsonville Highway

Why did the chicken guts spill across the road?
The answer might leave you sick inside.
(Editor’s note: Seriously, you might not want to read this while you’re eating.)
When a trailer filled with 40,000 pounds of chicken guts sits in the sun too long, the guts “grow,” making it more likely that a spill will occur during transport.
That’s exactly what happened Friday afternoon in the “Poultry Capital of the World,” when a company that transports chicken guts, Leon Jones Feed & Grain, had a spill in front of a bike shop on Dawsonville Highway.
Trent Hughes, service manager at Bike Town USA, was in the middle of a sale when he stepped outside and his senses were overwhelmed by the sight and smell of chicken guts.
“I was working with a customer, then we walked out the side door to go out for a test ride,” Hughes said. “And oh, my God, I don't know how much chicken guts was out there. But I mean, it covered up at least 50 yards, this ankle-deep chicken mess.”
Ever the salesman, Hughes gutted out the test ride and secured the sale.
“It was a tough one,” he said, laughing. “We were out there gagging, that’s for sure. I’ll say, it was the shortest test ride I’ve ever had.”
David Hood, manager at Leon Jones Feed & Grain, said the open-top trailer — which can hold about 40,000 pounds of chicken guts — had been sitting in the sun too long before being picked up, which caused the guts to “grow” and become “soupy.”
“When raw chicken guts sit in the sun, they grow. It’ll unload itself if it sits there long enough,” Hood said. “When it expands, it gets soupy and when the driver tries to pull it, there's a good chance they’re going to spill it.”
Hood said the driver picked up the trailer from Pilgrim’s Pride, a chicken processing plant in Gainesville, and he was transporting the load to Tyson Foods in Cumming, where the guts are used to make animal feed.
Spills of this sort are not common, he said. But they’re bound to happen.
“We pull 1,200 loads a week,” he said. “It’s going to happen at some point, somewhere. So that’s just the nature of the beast. It’s an open-top trailer.”
The poor people that drove through that stuff, you know it had to cake up under their car. And the exhaust is heating it up and cooking it.Trent Hughes, witness
It’s not clear why the spill occurred where it did, but Hood said that stretch of Dawsonville Highway is “treacherous,” speculating that someone may have pulled out in front of the truck and forced the driver to slam on the brakes.
Traffic was backed up on Dawsonville Highway until the mess was cleaned up, but in the meantime many cars drove right on through.
“The poor people that drove through that stuff, you know it had to cake up under their car,” Hughes said. “And the exhaust is heating it up and cooking it.”
Worse still, the spill happened around the time schools let out, which made it a bad day to ride the bus.
“The stench was unreal,” said Nannette Rucker, a bus driver for Gainesville City Schools, who added that she had to drive through the guts three times that afternoon.
“‘Oh my God, what’s that smell!?’” her elementary students screamed.
I felt the back end sliding out, like you do on ice.Hall County bus driver Don Sims
Hall County bus driver Don Sims also made a pass at about 20 mph. And the spill wasn’t merely offensive to the senses — it made the road very slick.
“I felt the back end sliding out, like you do on ice,” Sims said.
“The smell stayed with me for a while,” he said, adding that the guts “were hanging on pretty tight to the mudflaps. I still think there may be some underneath the bus. It's got a slight odor still.”
Leon Jones Feed & Grain cleaned up the spill, and Lt. Kevin Holbrook of the Gainesville Police Department said the road was clear within an hour.
“Them poor old boys were out there with shovels and a bucket at first,” Hughes said. “Finally, they got a skid steer out there and got it cleaned up.”
But the smell of chicken guts still lingered, he said Monday.
“It’s still a little reeky out there by the road,” he said. “We’ve been praying for some rain.”