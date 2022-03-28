Spout Springs Road motorists will see these two major widening milestones in April

A couple of key milestones lie ahead in the Spout Springs Road widening project in South Hall.
A traffic light is set to start operating April 5 at Cherokee Bluff High School/Cherokee Bluff Middle School and Spout Springs School of Enrichment, said Melodii Peoples, a Georgia Department of Transportation spokeswoman.
And a new section of Elizabeth Lane will open April 6.
Elizabeth Lane now juts off Spout Springs Road south of Lake Sterling Boulevard and runs past a back entrance to the high and middle schools.
That section of Elizabeth Lane will close, with Elizabeth Lane set to intersect with Lake Sterling Boulevard at Spout Springs and continue past the back entrance — an effort that was intended to straighten Elizabeth Lane.
Otherwise, work continues turning the former two-lane road into a four-lane road with sidewalks and median between Hog Mountain Road and Union Circle, where the project’s first phase ends.
The $32 million project was set for completion in December 2021, with the contractor, G.P.’s Enterprises of Auburn, having asked GDOT for a 407-day extension, putting the project’s completion date in early 2023.
There is “no updated completion date,” Peoples said.
Delays have been due to “getting all of the utilities relocated,” Minton O’Neal of G.P.’s. said in December, adding that final utilities had been relocated just a couple months earlier.
Meanwhile, long-awaited right of way acquisition and final designs could start this spring on the project’s second phase, widening to four lanes between Union Circle and Thompson Mill Road in Braselton near the Gwinnett County line.
A funding source for phase two’s construction hasn’t been determined yet.