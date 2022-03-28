Spout Springs Road motorists will see these two major widening milestones in April

A couple of key milestones lie ahead in the Spout Springs Road widening project in South Hall.

A traffic light is set to start operating April 5 at Cherokee Bluff High School/Cherokee Bluff Middle School and Spout Springs School of Enrichment, said Melodii Peoples, a Georgia Department of Transportation spokeswoman.

And a new section of Elizabeth Lane will open April 6.

Elizabeth Lane now juts off Spout Springs Road south of Lake Sterling Boulevard and runs past a back entrance to the high and middle schools.