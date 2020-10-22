Six-lane fix coming to Dawsonville Highway stretch. Here’s how and when

When the $4 million project is finished, drivers will be able to drive straight through on six lanes between Ahaluna and Shallowford – nearly a 1-mile stretch – and make right turns as needed, DOT district spokeswoman Katie Strickland said.



The right of way acquisition is estimated to cost $484,000.

Also, as part of the project, the DOT plans to build a median that would block Beechwood Boulevard drivers from making a left turn onto Ga. 53. Beechwood drivers wanting to turn left, or head west on Ga. 53, will have to turn right onto Ga. 53 and make a U-turn.

The DOT says that by doing the widening project, “there will be a reduction in the vehicle delay of approximately 28% in the morning and 40% in the evening.”

The public can comment online on the project until Nov. 8.

“All comments will be considered as we develop the plans, and a response will be posted (on the project website) approximately 30 days after the close of the comment period,” according to the DOT.