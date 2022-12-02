Roundabout or new lanes? Flowery Branch decides on intersection improvements

A new roundabout may be coming to McEver Road at Gaines Ferry Road.
Just how it might look is the issue.
Flowery Branch City Council voted Thursday, Dec. 1, to proceed with developing concepts and cost estimates for a roundabout with and without right turn lanes at the busy intersection.
City Manager Tonya Parrish was asking the council for direction on the issue after a recent traffic study recommended either a roundabout or additional turn lanes.
A roundabout is initially estimated to cost about $1.7 million and turn lanes, $1.2 million.
Council members quickly favored a roundabout, saying they believed it would be safer because drivers would be forced to slow down to navigate the circle.
One area resident, who said she had been injured in a wreck at the intersection, told the council improvements are needed there and that a roundabout may have slowed the driver in her wreck.
Officials said the project might take a year to complete.
The traffic study, which was presented by a Newnan traffic engineering firm at the Nov. 3 council meeting, said, “The results indicate that, although current conditions are acceptable, the intersection will operate with very poor operations … if no improvements are made.”
The city has $2 million in special purpose local option sales tax money that could be used for the project.That money has been designated for improvements to Interstate 985’s Exit 12. However, because I-985 widening at the interchange has been put off by the Georgia Department of Transportation, the funding is available “and can be used for any intersection improvements at McEver Road and Gaines Ferry Road,” a city document states.