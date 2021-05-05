Roundabout being considered for this busy City Park intersection

A roundabout could be coming to an intersection near City Park in Gainesville.



The project is being considered at the intersection of Glenwood Drive and Prior Street to slow drivers down in that area.

“We have received concerns regarding high speeds traveling along Glenwood Drive and Prior Street,” said Matt Tarver, deputy director of engineering and transportation. “The geometry of the existing intersections lends itself well for a roundabout and should act as a traffic calming measure.”

The city is reviewing bids for a single-lane roundabout, and officials say details such as a timeline for construction and funding totals are still undetermined. Funding has not yet been approved.

The project is also expected to include water and sewer improvements.