Road closures underway as work begins to replace this bridge in Hall County

The Georgia Department of Transportation has started work on the replacement of Elachee Bridge over Interstate 985 in Hall County.
With construction underway, single lane closures are expected throughout the next 10 months on I-985 northbound from 8 p.m.-6:30 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays and from 9 p.m. Fridays through 9 a.m. Sundays.
Single lane closures on I-985 southbound may occur from 7 p.m.-5:30 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays according to GDOT, and from 9 p.m. Fridays through 9 a.m. Sundays.
Single lane closures also are expected on Elachee Drive and all side streets from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and from 4 p.m.-7:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays with the exception of special events.
In addition to the bridge’s replacement, the extent of other work will include pedestrian upgrades and new beautification features, involving rock facing and ornamental fencing.
Improvements on the bridge are expected to be complete by Oct. 31, 2023.