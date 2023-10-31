Transportation
The latest on proposal to rename Lake Lanier, Buford Dam
Police called on creepy clown with a machete standing outside party shop
Buford man accused of indecent acts while driving on I-985
Update: Escaped inmate who removed ankle monitor recaptured
Frosty pumpkins: Halloween night will be cold
Here are the showtimes for Gainesville Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker,’ a holiday tradition for nearly 50 years
10 things to do in Hall County this week, Oct. 30-Nov. 5
‘I bet on muscadine, and we won.’ Chateau Elan’s winemaker reflects on destination winery’s growth, sustainable practices
Kitchen Inspections: Oct. 19-25, 2023
‘I am just an ordinary person’: Marty Owens named Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia’s Gainesville Woman of Distinction
Baseball
Basketball
Running
Football
Golf
Soccer
Softball
Swimming
Tennis
Volleyball
Wrestling
High school cross country: Gainesville senior Conner Proffitt eager to put his training to the test with chance at state championship
Defensive Player of the Week: Julius Columbus finds smooth sailing in his role on Gainesville's defensive line
Offensive Player of the Week: Gainesville's Gavin Hall posts memorable showing against North Forsyth
High school football: Flowery Branch drops offensive slugfest to Loganville
High school football: Johnson's Demetri Moon steers the way in win against Clarkston
Opinion: Old Joe should go or be put next to statue of slaves
Opinion: American aircraft needs sturdy left, right wings to fly
Opinion: Making the case for freedom in China
Opinion: Proposed large development would be bad for the area
Opinion: It’s time for Old Joe statue to go
Column: The funny way lives twine together
Column: The shoe fits and the pants do, too
Column: Telephone books indicated Gainesville’s growth
Column: Today’s Gainesville Red Elephant is in a lot of rooms
Guest column, Ron Quinn: Local Tourism Stakes Claim as Economic Kingpin
A portion of Prior Street is closed. Here's why
