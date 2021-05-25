Overnight closures planned on West Academy Street

West Academy Street in Gainesville will be closed nightly starting Tuesday, May 25, for utility work, according to the city.



The road will be closed 7 p.m. to 7a.m. until further notice. However, it will remain open Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights because of the Memorial Day holiday.

The city urges motorists to “use caution and watch for workers and equipment in the area during this time,” states a Tuesday press release.

The city is doing streetscaping work in the area, as well as building a parking deck off Brenau Avenue.



