Online petition calls for changing name of Jim Crow Road in South Hall

A petition is circulating to rename South Hall’s Jim Crow Road, which has no relation to the segregationist South, but rather traces its history to a man who was a community leader.



The petition, with more than 5,500 names and growing rapidly as of Monday, June 8, says, “The longstanding history of slavery and mistreatment of African Americans is being represented by this street name.”

Randy Crow of Flowery Branch said in a 2019 interview that in the late 1980s the Hall County Board of Commissioners named the road in honor of his grandfather, Glennon “Jim” Crow, who once owned the property along its path.

He said his grandfather offered a hand to both white and black families who lived near his farm he started in the early 1930s. “There was no racial bone in his body,” Crow said.

The petition acknowledges the road’s history but doesn’t back down from its plea.

“Honoring the man, Jim Crow, is important to his grandchildren and the rest of the Crow family,” the petition says. “Losing the name has been a longstanding issue for the community and for the family.”