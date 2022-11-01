The Oct. 31 deadline has passed. When Spout Springs Road project may now finish

The Spout Springs Road widening is now expected to be fully done by the end of 2022.

“Of course, with any construction project, delays may occur due to weather,” Georgia Department of Transportation district spokeswoman Elizabeth Johnson said Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The $31 million project was slated for an Oct. 31 completion, but “the work didn’t finish on time due to a delay encountered with utilities and some additional work that was added to the contract,” Johnson said.

Workers were spread out across the South Hall project on Tuesday. The project calls for four lanes with sidewalks and multi-use paths between Hog Mountain Road and Union Circle, as well as improvements at Interstate 985’s Exit 12.

Tasks left to be done include median work and other items that have been hit with “supply chain issues,” Johnson said.

This will be the second time the long-awaited project has passed the completion date.

The project, which began in 2019, initially was set for completion Dec. 31, 2021.

At that time, contractor G.P.’s Enterprises asked for a 407-day extension that would have put the completion date in early 2023. Delays were due to “getting all of the utilities relocated,” said Minton O’Neal of G.P. 's in December 2021, adding that final utilities were relocated just the month before.

G.P.’s contract with GDOT includes a penalty for missing the completion date.

“Active discussions are underway with the contractor to manage costs of delay due to the utility and supply chain issues,” Johnson said.