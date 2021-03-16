Nixed I-985 widening means Flowery Branch now gets to decide how to spend $2 million

The city had planned to spend that amount from the current special purpose local option sales tax program for improvements at Exit 12, as part of GDOT plans to widen I-985 from I-85 in Gwinnett County to Exit 16 in Oakwood.

Since that’s not happening now, “We will look to redistribute those (SPLOST) funds among our various road projects,” Flowery Branch City Manager Bill Andrew said. “At this point, no decisions have been made.”

At one point, the DOT said the I-985 widening could possibly start in 2022.

But officials have since decided not to proceed with the project “based on existing and projected traffic in the corridor,” said GDOT spokeswoman Natalie Dale in February. “So, the project is no longer being actively worked on.”

Instead, GDOT is teaming up with Gwinnett on a study of Interstate 85. Dale said the I-85 study would include the interchange at I-985 and “may recommend additional improvements in this area.”

The $2 million in Flowery Branch SPLOST money is part of $5.7 million the city had budgeted for “roads and infrastructure,” according to Flowery Branch’s SPLOST website.

Overall, the city hopes to collect $6.8 million, with the remaining $1.1 million going for public works property and equipment, parks and public safety/police, according to the city.

The countywide SPLOST began July 1, 2020 and ends June 30, 2026, with a projected overall haul of $217 million and money divided up between Hall County and its cities.

SPLOST is funded by an additional sales tax of 1% or a penny on the dollar, and it “must be used to pay for capital projects, not regular operations,” Flowery Branch says.

The fast-growing city has high-traffic areas, including Phil Niekro Boulevard and Spout Springs Road, which feed into Exit 12. Other busy spots include Phil Niekro at Atlanta Highway/Ga. 13 and Lights Ferry Connector, which runs from Ga. 13 to McEver Road.