New public rideshare service, WeGo, expanding soon to Hall County

WeGo is about to go throughout Hall County.
Hall Area Transit’s rideshare transportation service, which functions like privately operated Uber or Lyft, has been confined to Gainesville city limits since its December 2020 rollout.
The service expands to the rest of Hall County on Thursday, July 1.
WeGo replaces Gainesville Connection, a fixed-route bus service operating in Gainesville, and Dial-A-Ride, a countywide, reservations-only curbside van service that operates throughout Hall.
The last day of service for Gainesville Connection, which began 20 years ago as the Red Rabbit, and Dial-A-Ride is Wednesday, June 30.
Hall Area Transit had planned all along to end Dial-A-Ride when it expanded WeGo into the county. The decision to end Gainesville Connection at the same time came more recently.
After studying cost and ridership numbers over the past few months, “it became very apparent very quickly that WeGo has outpaced Gainesville Connection and Dial-A-Ride in all measurable ways,” said Phillippa Lewis Moss, director of Gainesville-Hall County Community Services, in May.
In February, just two months after it was launched, WeGo’s ridership eclipsed Dial-A-Ride and Gainesville Connection combined, and its numbers keep climbing, Moss said.