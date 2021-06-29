BREAKING
'It was me' - Defendant in Deputy Dixon's death tearfully admits he was trigger man
Nearly two years after the fatal shooting of Hall County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Nicolas Blane Dixon, the man with the .45 caliber handgun, Hector Garcia-Solis, took the stand to tell the jury he fired the weapon.
Full Story
By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
New public rideshare service, WeGo, expanding soon to Hall County
06302021 WEGO 1.jpg
Gainesville-Hall County Community Services Director Phillippa Lewis Moss visits part of the new WeGo van fleet Tuesday, June 29, 2021. - photo by Scott Rogers

WeGo is about to go throughout Hall County.

Hall Area Transit’s rideshare transportation service, which functions like privately operated Uber or Lyft, has been confined to Gainesville city limits since its December 2020 rollout.

The service expands to the rest of Hall County on Thursday, July 1.

WeGo replaces Gainesville Connection, a fixed-route bus service operating in Gainesville, and Dial-A-Ride, a countywide, reservations-only curbside van service that operates throughout Hall.

The last day of service for Gainesville Connection, which began 20 years ago as the Red Rabbit, and Dial-A-Ride is Wednesday, June 30.

Hall Area Transit had planned all along to end Dial-A-Ride when it expanded WeGo into the county. The decision to end Gainesville Connection at the same time came more recently.

After studying cost and ridership numbers over the past few months, “it became very apparent very quickly that WeGo has outpaced Gainesville Connection and Dial-A-Ride in all measurable ways,” said Phillippa Lewis Moss, director of Gainesville-Hall County Community Services, in May.

In February, just two months after it was launched, WeGo’s ridership eclipsed Dial-A-Ride and Gainesville Connection combined, and its numbers keep climbing, Moss said.

06302021 WEGO 2.jpg
Gainesville Connection buses wait at the Main Street station Tuesday, June 29, 2021. WeGo expands to Hall County July 1 which will retire nearly all of the current Gainesville Connection buses. - photo by Scott Rogers
Regional events