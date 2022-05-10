A new deadline has been set for Spout Springs road widening in South Hall

Christmas may come early — as in Halloween — for Spout Springs Road motorists.

The new deadline for completion of the $31 million South Hall project is Oct. 31, Georgia Department of Transportation District Engineer Kelvin Mullins said Tuesday, May 10.

“Do you feel like that’s a good date?” Flowery Branch Mayor Ed Asbridge asked Mullins during a transportation planning meeting at the Hall County Government Center.

“That’s what (the contractor) is agreeing to extend it to,” Mullins said.