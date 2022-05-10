A new deadline has been set for Spout Springs road widening in South Hall

Christmas may come early — as in Halloween — for Spout Springs Road motorists.
The new deadline for completion of the $31 million South Hall project is Oct. 31, Georgia Department of Transportation District Engineer Kelvin Mullins said Tuesday, May 10.
“Do you feel like that’s a good date?” Flowery Branch Mayor Ed Asbridge asked Mullins during a transportation planning meeting at the Hall County Government Center.
“That’s what (the contractor) is agreeing to extend it to,” Mullins said.
The widening project, running between Hog Mountain Road and Union Circle, had been set for a Dec. 31, 2021 deadline.
Contractor G.P.’s Enterprises of Auburn had asked for a 407-day extension past the original completion date of Dec. 31, 2021. That request would have put completion of the project in early 2023.
Delays were due to “getting all of the utilities relocated,” said Minton O’Neal of G.P. 's in December. Final utilities were relocated about Nov 1, he said.
Construction began in 2019.
A couple of project milestones were met in April.
A new intersection at Elizabeth Lane and Lake Sterling Boulevard was opened. And a traffic light at Cherokee Bluff High School/Cherokee Bluff Middle School and Spout Springs School of Enrichment started operating.
Right of way acquisition on the second phase of widening Spout Springs Road in South Hall could start soon and last a year to a year and a half, County Engineer Frank Miller said at the transportation meeting.
That has been a much-delayed aspect of the project, with county officials more recently expecting it to start in fall 2021, then spring 2022.
The schedule may be more concrete this time, as Hall County has tapped the same contractor that’s working on right of way in the Sardis Road Connector for Spout Springs, Miller said after the meeting.
The county is eyeing 95 parcels for the second phase, which would run between Union Circle and Thompson Mill Road in Braselton.
What happens after that, however, is still uncertain.
“We are still in the process of identifying construction dollars for phase two,” said Srikanth Yamala, Hall’s director of public works and utilities.