Motorists, beware. Traffic patterns are changing at I-985’s Exit 12 as part of road project

The ongoing Spout Springs Road widening project has created new traffic patterns at Interstate 985’s already busy Exit 12 interchange in Flowery Branch.

Those headed west on Spout Springs Road toward Phil Niekro Boulevard and downtown Flowery Branch will need to get into the outside lane instead of the inside lane as they go under I-985.

Previously, the outside lane led motorists directly to the northbound entrance ramp to I-985, but now, motorists can take a newly built turn lane to turn onto the interstate.

The inside lane used to give motorists the choice of going straight toward Flowery Branch or going onto the interstate, but now, it only takes motorists under I-985 directly to the southbound entrance ramp.

There are also changes for eastbound traffic, or motorists headed away from Flowery Branch toward Hog Mountain Road and beyond.

The inside lane used to serve strictly as a turn lane for motorists wanting to turn left onto the northbound entrance ramp. It’s now just a through lane, as there’s a newly built left turn lane at the interchange.

The outside lane used to give motorists the choice of going straight on Spout Springs past Hog Mountain or going into a right-turn lane that ended at Hog Mountain.

For now, the outside lane is just a right-turn lane that ends at Hog Mountain. When the widening project is finished, it will serve as a through lane with a right-turn option at Hog Mountain.

The overall $31 million widening project between I-985 and Union Circle could still be finished by Oct. 31, even though the Georgia Department of Transportation had said earlier the deadline wouldn’t be met.

“We are pushing the contractor to that date,” district spokeswoman Elizabeth Johnson said Monday, Oct. 17.

The Oct. 31 completion date also applies to the work on the lanes at the interstate, as motorists experienced with backups Monday, when both the westbound outside lane and newly created turn lane were closed.