Major Gainesville shopping center about to get traffic relief that’s 'a long time coming’

Relief is on the way for customers wanting to turn left out of a busy Gainesville shopping center.

Work has started to install a traffic light at the back entrance to Village Shoppes of Gainesville on McEver Road, across from Aaron’s Furniture Store.

“It’s going to be a huge benefit for everybody,” said James Nese, manager of the Publix grocery store inside Village Shoppes.

Plans call for creating a new entrance a little farther down McEver and putting the traffic light there, he said.

The improvements “will probably help with possible accidents there, too,” Nese said. “It’s a long time coming.”