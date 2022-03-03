Major Gainesville shopping center about to get traffic relief that’s 'a long time coming’

Relief is on the way for customers wanting to turn left out of a busy Gainesville shopping center.
Work has started to install a traffic light at the back entrance to Village Shoppes of Gainesville on McEver Road, across from Aaron’s Furniture Store.
“It’s going to be a huge benefit for everybody,” said James Nese, manager of the Publix grocery store inside Village Shoppes.
Plans call for creating a new entrance a little farther down McEver and putting the traffic light there, he said.
The improvements “will probably help with possible accidents there, too,” Nese said. “It’s a long time coming.”
Georgia Department of Transportation officials confirmed the project, which they said is being done by a private developer. Other details, including projected completion, weren’t available Thursday, March 3.
Traffic at the shopping center, which is also off busy Dawsonville Highway, has long been dicey.
In 2017, GDOT put up a median to prevent cars from making left turns onto McEver from both Village Shoppes and the Kohl’s-anchored McEver Corners Shopping Center across the street. GDOT also built a left turn lane for McEver Road motorists wanting to access McEver Corners.
The back entrance to Village Shoppes now allows motorists to only turn right into or right out of the shopping center. One option for Village Shoppes motorists wanting to travel south on McEver Road is to wind their way through the shopping center to Green Hill Circle, which has a signalized intersection on Dawsonville Highway.
Village Shoppes is a 230,000-square-foot shopping center that features several major stores in addition to Publix, including Party City, Marshalls, Old Navy and Ross Dress for Less.
A traffic study performed in 2019 at the request of Branch Properties LLC recommended a traffic signal at the back entrance.
“This will also help reduce congestion at the two existing signalized intersections on Dawsonville Highway caused by the exiting traffic from the shopping center … currently taking left‐turns and U‐turns,” the report states.