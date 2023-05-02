Looking for a job? This Hall agency is holding a job fair

As an incentive, Hall Area Transit is offering a $250 signing bonus to those hired during the event, which will be held at 687 Main St. in Gainesville from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Moss expects some of those part-time workers to potentially become full-time employees with benefits by July 1.

“We’ve just been trying to think (of) what we can do differently to generate interest in driving for the WeGo service,” Moss said. “...this is something we’ve never done before to try and recruit drivers. We’re encouraging people to complete an application online before they come, but we also understand there are some people who don’t have (internet) access…so we’ll have laptops here to complete their application.”

Since its inception, WeGo has emerged as an integral provision for greater transportation in Gainesville and Hall County, according to Moss, in that the app has brought convenient, more affordable means of travel for seniors and residents with limited incomes.

WeGo costs $2 for the first five miles and 50 cents for each mile after. More than 90% of riders don’t go farther than five miles.

Recent data indicates a large number of WeGo’s weekly riders utilizing the app to access rides to markets and stores that accept SNAP benefits, Moss said, and more than 50% of passengers who rely on WeGo’s service have an annual income below $20,000.

“...we’ve found that the majority of our riders are transit dependent – meaning they don’t have cars, and if they have cars, they’re no longer able to drive them because of age or disability,” she said.

Moss described the WeGo app as an essential resource for the community – a system that benefits not only the local economy but also the livelihoods of students, working-class adults and persons with disabilities.

“With WeGo, we’re seeing a growing number of people working entry-level positions – who are very important to our economy,” Moss said. “...our large employers are desperate to get employees into their workplaces, and WeGo is an important tool in connecting employees with employers.”

“Not only are (passengers) trying to access work, education, daycare…but also to connect for recreation and to connect with one another for family purposes,” she said. “We have a beautiful, extraordinary and resourceful community, but if you can’t access those resources, it’s as if they don’t exist…WeGo allows all individuals in our community to have equal access.”

Potential applicants interested in applying as a driver for WeGo should be 21 years of age or older and have a valid driver’s license.