This long-awaited bridge over Lake Lanier is now open to traffic

The new Dawsonville Highway/Ga. 53 westbound bridge over Lake Lanier opened Friday, May 20, with demolition of the old bridge expected to start later this month.

Even as traffic is shifted to the new structure, work will continue around the bridge.

“Continued construction activities in completing the project include placement of asphalt on the bridge approach slab and final roadway striping,” according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. “Motorists can expect minor traffic impacts for these final construction items.”