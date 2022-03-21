The latest on South Hall roundabout project features a temporary road closure

Cash Road at Hog Mountain Road in South Hall will be closed starting Saturday, March 26, as part of work on a roundabout at the intersection, according to Hall County.
Hog Mountain Road motorists can use nearby Credit Drive to access Cash Road, officials said in a press release Monday, March 21.
The detour is expected to be in place until April 9, weather permitting.
Construction started in December on the roundabout, which also will be shared by a driveway to Folksong Apartments, a 334-unit complex under construction.