The latest on road construction at Exit 12 in Flowery Branch

Spout Springs Road motorists headed toward downtown Flowery Branch could see congestion at Interstate 985 for the foreseeable future.

The two lanes between Stonebridge Village shopping center and I-985 will narrow to one as workers continue to build new lanes at the Exit 12 interchange.

The outside lane will be closed from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. weekdays as workers build a new turn lane onto the northbound entrance ramp to I-985. When the project is done, motorists will get a new right turn lane and through lane at the interchange.

The one lane that will be open during those hours will accommodate both cars needing to turn onto the northbound entrance ramp or continue straight toward downtown.

“The work and lane closure can only be done weather permitting,” Georgia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Elizabeth Johnson said. “The work will continue until finished.”

Also, “there will also be a new sidewalk in place once the job is completed,” Johnson has said.

Construction is expected to finish by Oct. 31.

The work is being done as part of the $31 million widening of the Spout Springs Road between Interstate 985 and Union Circle. The work predominantly has involved widening Spout Springs from two to four lanes starting at Hog Mountain Road.

The overall widening project, which will include a new sidewalk and multi-use path, is also expected to be completed by Oct. 31.

Crews are laying down new asphalt and building medians throughout the project.