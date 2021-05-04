The latest on 7 major road projects in Hall County

Hall County has no shortage of road and bridge projects, both ongoing and planned.
Here’s a look at a few of them as mentioned during the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce’s annual transportation forum on Tuesday, May 4.
Spout Springs Road widening
South Hall drivers can attest to this $32 million project being in full throttle, with recent lane closures backing up traffic.
The project, slated for a December completion, calls for widening Spout Springs from two to four lanes, with a multipurpose path on either side, between Hog Mountain Road and Union Circle.
A second phase, continuing the widening to Thompson Mill Road, is in the plans, but construction money hasn’t been identified.
Sardis Connector
Right of way acquisition is underway for one of Hall’s most anticipated projects, which calls for a new four-lane between Dawsonville Highway/Ga. 53 in West Hall to Thompson Bridge Road/Ga. 60 in North Hall, using parts of Sardis Road.
Right of way acquisition is expected to be done in July 2022, and construction is projected to be done in 2024.
The overall project cost is nearly $60 million, split between Hall County and Georgia.
Athens Highway widening
This $45 million, 7-mile project would complete the four-lane connection between Gainesville and Athens.
The project, which began in August 2016, is scheduled for completion this August.
The work is focused on widening Athens Highway/U.S. 129 from Gillsville Highway/Ga. 332 in East Hall to Talmo in Jackson County.
The road is considered a vital truck/commerce route as it connects Interstate 985 and Interstate 85, especially with the Georgia Department of Transportation widening I-85 from four to six lanes between Ga. 53 and U.S. 129.
Green Street improvements
Gainesville has just put out bids for design services on this $18 million project, which will feature a 5-foot raised median, slightly wider lanes, rebuilt sidewalks, new streetlights and a possible roundabout on Green at Academy Street and E.E. Butler Parkway.
The improvement project is set to get underway in 2025, with right of way acquisition possibly starting in 2023.
New bridges
Also under construction are new bridges on Browns Bridge Road/Ga. 369 at the Hall-Forsyth County line, spanning the Chattahoochee River, and westbound Dawsonville Highway/Ga. 53 over the Chattahoochee River.
The new $28 million Browns Bridge is expected to be completed by June. The $20 million Dawsonville Highway project is projected to be finished by December 2022.
Intersection improvements
A project calling for new right turn lanes at Jesse Jewell and Queen City parkways is set for an August completion.
The project costs $1.6 million.
New Ga. 365 interchange
GDOT is looking at turning the Howard Road/Lanier Tech Drive intersection on Ga. 365 into an interchange.
The project calls for removing the traffic light so northbound and southbound traffic can flow freely and those exiting left would use a ramp that would cross over Ga. 365. Right turns off Ga. 365 would remain.
Construction on the $11 million project is expected to start in 2024.