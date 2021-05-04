The latest on 7 major road projects in Hall County

Spout Springs Road widening

South Hall drivers can attest to this $32 million project being in full throttle, with recent lane closures backing up traffic.

The project, slated for a December completion, calls for widening Spout Springs from two to four lanes, with a multipurpose path on either side, between Hog Mountain Road and Union Circle.

A second phase, continuing the widening to Thompson Mill Road, is in the plans, but construction money hasn’t been identified.

Sardis Connector

Right of way acquisition is underway for one of Hall’s most anticipated projects, which calls for a new four-lane between Dawsonville Highway/Ga. 53 in West Hall to Thompson Bridge Road/Ga. 60 in North Hall, using parts of Sardis Road.

Right of way acquisition is expected to be done in July 2022, and construction is projected to be done in 2024.

The overall project cost is nearly $60 million, split between Hall County and Georgia.

Athens Highway widening

This $45 million, 7-mile project would complete the four-lane connection between Gainesville and Athens.

The project, which began in August 2016, is scheduled for completion this August.

The work is focused on widening Athens Highway/U.S. 129 from Gillsville Highway/Ga. 332 in East Hall to Talmo in Jackson County.

The road is considered a vital truck/commerce route as it connects Interstate 985 and Interstate 85, especially with the Georgia Department of Transportation widening I-85 from four to six lanes between Ga. 53 and U.S. 129.