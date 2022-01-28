Lane closures scheduled at this bridge on Hall-Dawson line

Lane closures may be in place Tuesday, Feb. 1, as workers pour concrete at a new bridge on Price Road/Ga. 136 at the Hall-Dawson County line.
Weather permitting, the lane closures are set for 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., according to a Georgia Department of Transportation press release Friday, Jan. 28.
The work is part of the state’s replacement of the existing bridge, which was built in 1956, over the Chestatee River. The project has an estimated completion date of July 2023.The bridge, which serves as a key artery for northwest Hall County motorists trying to reach Ga. 400 in Dawson, had been described in a state report as “functionally obsolete due to the narrow deck width.”