Kroger Marketplace may be coming to this South Hall location

A Kroger Marketplace may be coming to a site just off Spout Springs Road in South Hall.
Plans submitted with the town of Braselton show a 113,531-square-foot store and two outparcels facing Friendship Road/Ga. 347 across from The Phoenix at Braselton senior living community.
The new grocery store would be just east of Spout Springs Road and about a half-mile from an existing Kroger store at 7380 Spout Spring Road.
The Kroger Marketplace will have a nine-pump fuel center and two outparcels for other development.
“A traffic signal and road improvements are included in the scope of the project,” according to a document filed with the town.
Southeastern Development Associates in Augusta has filed a rezoning and annexation application for the development, said Kevin Keller, Braselton’s planning and development director.
The 17 acres sandwiched between Friendship and Thompson Mill Road is in unincorporated Hall County and is zoned as agricultural-residential.
“At the applicant’s request, it is on hold right now in terms of putting it on a public hearing agenda,” Keller said.
Kroger spokesman Felix B. Turner confirmed the rezoning application.
Also asked about the development’s impact on the current store, Turner said in an email, “We are still in the evaluation phase and no additional information is available at this time.”
The application, filed in May, says the $25 million development could be completed in December 2023 and that as many as 100 people could be hired in the long term.
Kroger Marketplace is a larger version of Kroger grocery stores, featuring such non-grocery items as clothing and kitchen accessories. A local example is the store at 1931 Jesse Jewell Parkway in Gainesville.