Kroger Marketplace may be coming to this South Hall location

A Kroger Marketplace may be coming to a site just off Spout Springs Road in South Hall.



Plans submitted with the town of Braselton show a 113,531-square-foot store and two outparcels facing Friendship Road/Ga. 347 across from The Phoenix at Braselton senior living community.

The new grocery store would be just east of Spout Springs Road and about a half-mile from an existing Kroger store at 7380 Spout Spring Road.