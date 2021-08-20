Improvements planned this fall at this Jesse Jewell Parkway intersection

More traffic improvements are set to come to the Jesse Jewell Parkway/Ga. 369 corridor in Gainesville.

Plans call for adding left-turn lanes this fall to Prior Street on either side of Jesse Jewell, as well as left-turn signals to the existing traffic light at the intersection, said Matt Tarver, Gainesville’s deputy director of engineering and transportation.

“The project was identified in the city’s Transportation Master Plan to improve safety while helping with congestion at the intersection,” he said.

The project will cost $600,000, with $375,000 coming from the Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank, Tarver said.

A couple other projects farther west on Jesse Jewell have been completed recently.

The biggest one is a $1.6 million makeover of Jesse Jewell Parkway at Queen City Parkway/John W. Morrow Jr. Parkway.

The project, handled by the Georgia Department of Transportation, called for new right turns and concrete islands at each of the approaches at the busy intersection. The John Morrow approach to the intersection had a right-turn lane but not a concrete island that separated motorists turning right from through traffic.

“We are seeing progress with that improvement, with that right turn especially coming off Queen City onto Jesse Jewell, '' said Gainesville Public Works Director Chris Rotalsky.

Also, an extension of the eastbound right-turn lane on Jesse Jewell at E.E. Butler Parkway has been completed. “That’s helping to improve that intersection as well,” Rotalsky said.



