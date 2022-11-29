Improvements may come to this busy intersection in Flowery Branch

The Flowery Branch City Council may decide Thursday whether to press forward with a possible roundabout or turn lanes on McEver Road at Gaines Ferry Road.
City Manager Tonya Parrish is seeking direction on whether to proceed with developing concepts and cost estimates for either a traffic light or roundabout at the intersection, concepts and cost estimates for both improvements, or more information about the projects.
Another option would be to not do any improvements and drop the issue for now.
The issue falls on the heels of a traffic study presented by a Newnan traffic engineering firm at the Nov. 3 council meeting about possible improvements at the intersection.
“The results indicate that, although current conditions are acceptable, the intersection will operate with very poor operations … if no improvements are made,” the traffic study says.
The city has $2 million in special purpose local option sales tax money that could be used for the project.
That money has been designated for improvements to Interstate 985’s Exit 12. However, because I-985 widening at the interchange has been put off by the Georgia Department of Transportation, the funding is available “and can be used for any intersection improvements at McEver Road and Gaines Ferry Road,” a city document states.
Flowery Branch City Council
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1
Where: City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St.