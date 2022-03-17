I-85 northbound in Braselton closed for emergency bridge repairs

The Georgia Department of Transportation closed I-85 northbound at exit 129 for emergency bridge deck repairs Wednesday.
The closure is required to repair the concrete surface over the CSX railroad, GDOT said in a press release. Contractors working on the I-85 widening project noticed the damaged concrete and notified GDOT officials.
Both lanes are closed, but officials hoped to have at least one lane reopened by Thursday afternoon. The release said GDOT hoped to have both lanes open by late Friday, March 18, weather permitting
During the closure, motorists should use the following detour:
-Exit I-85 northbound at exit 129, turning right onto State Route 53. Travel approximately 0.3 miles and turn left onto SR 124/Lewis Braselton Boulevard. Continue along SR 124 for approximately 9.9 miles. At the roundabout, take the third exit onto SR 11/Winder Highway.
-Motorists should then travel 1.5 miles before turning left onto US 129/Jefferson Bypass. Continue for approximately 5 miles and then turn right to merge onto I-85 northbound.