I-85 bridge reopening should help ease traffic at Hall-Gwinnett line

The Flowery Branch Road bridge over Interstate 85 was set to open the evening of Friday, June 19.







The bridge was closed for 165 days for construction of a new bridge, with a detour in place for motorists. The bridge replacement was a modernization, as the previous bridge was more than 50 years old, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.





Also, it is the final bridge replacement required by the widening of I-85 from four to six lanes between Interstate-985 in Gwinnett to Ga. 53 in Jackson County. The widening should be finished by early fall, according to the DOT.





The bridge’s reopening should help relieve local traffic. The closure meant more traffic was pushed through a detour onto Spout Springs Road at the Hall-Gwinnett County line.





Spout Springs runs mostly through South Hall, extending from I-985 in Flowery Branch to Ga. 124 in Gwinnett. The Spout Springs bridge over I-85 was reopened in July 2019.