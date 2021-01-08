How you can give input for the planned $51 million road project affecting South Hall

Public comments are being accepted through Feb. 1 on a $51 million project to improve a key road that’s partially in South Hall.

The project calls for widening Old Winder Highway/Ga. 211 from Interstate 85 in Barrow County to Friendship Road/Ga. 347 in Hall County — a nearly 2-mile stretch..

Officials have divided the project into two phases: I-85 to Pinot Noir Drive in Barrow, including roundabouts at the entrance ramp off I-85 and at Chateau Elan; and from Pinot Noir Drive to just north of Ga. 347.

Right of way acquisition is projected for 2024 on the Hall County portion of the road and 2022 for the rest of the road. Construction is projected to start in 2026 on the Hall County portion of the road and 2024 for the rest of the road.