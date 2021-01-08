How you can give input for the planned $51 million road project affecting South Hall

Public comments are being accepted through Feb. 1 on a $51 million project to improve a key road that’s partially in South Hall.
The project calls for widening Old Winder Highway/Ga. 211 from Interstate 85 in Barrow County to Friendship Road/Ga. 347 in Hall County — a nearly 2-mile stretch..
Officials have divided the project into two phases: I-85 to Pinot Noir Drive in Barrow, including roundabouts at the entrance ramp off I-85 and at Chateau Elan; and from Pinot Noir Drive to just north of Ga. 347.
Right of way acquisition is projected for 2024 on the Hall County portion of the road and 2022 for the rest of the road. Construction is projected to start in 2026 on the Hall County portion of the road and 2024 for the rest of the road.
Rather than holding a public meeting on the project, because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, the Georgia Department of Transportation is accepting feedback in different formats, including online, where more information can be found about the project, and by mail.
The widening has been discussed for years, especially with development springing up along Ga. 211. Growth has particularly mushroomed around Ga. 211 and Ga. 347 since Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton’s opening in April 2015.
The Gainesville-Hall Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Regional Transportation Plan 2020 Update calls for widening Ga. 211 even farther — from Ga. 347 to Winder Highway/Ga. 53 in Hall, or 3.4 miles. The MPO serves as Hall’s main transportation planning agency.
That project, with a total $92 million price tag, has construction scheduled to begin in 2028, according to the plan.
Ga. 211 widening
What: $51 million widening of Old Winder Highway/Ga. 211 from Interstate 85 in Barrow County to Friendship Road/Ga. 347 in Hall County
How to comment: Online at https://sr-211-widening-0013988-0016089-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/, by clicking on the “Leave Comment” link at the bottom of the page. Or by mail to Eric Duff, State Environmental Administrator, Georgia Department of Transportation, 600 West Peachtree Street, NW – 16th Floor, Atlanta, GA 30308.Comments deadline: Feb. 1